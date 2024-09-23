"Weird Al" Yankovic bringing "Bigger & Weirder" 2025 Tour to Pine Knob

Trump visiting Michigan this week, Royal Oak library closed due to bugs and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Comedy recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic is bringing his "Bigger & Weirder" 2025 Tour to Pine Knob next July.

The five-time Grammy winner announced Monday a 63-date tour for 2025, which kicks off June 13 at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at all Ticketmaster outlets.

"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," said Yankovic in a release. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"

Puddles Pity Party, a singer and entertainer who is described as a "7-foot sad clown," will open shows.

In addition to the Pine Knob show, Yankovic, who released his first album in 1983, will perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City on July 1 and in Kalamazoo at Miller Auditorium on Sept. 17.

Yankovic, 64, is best known for parodying artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Nirvana and Coolio with songs like "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana" and "Amish Paradise."