Motorist pulled over after driving over 100 mph in I-696 construction zone, police report

Court hearing in Ashley Elkins case; two kids struck by vehicle in Lincoln Park; other top stories

Court hearing in Ashley Elkins case; two kids struck by vehicle in Lincoln Park; other top stories

Court hearing in Ashley Elkins case; two kids struck by vehicle in Lincoln Park; other top stories

A handgun was found by Michigan State Police in a sport utility vehicle that was recorded at driving over 100 mph in a construction zone on I-696.

The investigation began about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when a trooper from the MSP Metro North post was on patrol along westbound Interstate 696 in Oakland County. The trooper saw a Dodge Durango driving westbound at a noticeably high rate of speed, and clocked it at 101 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone near Campbell Road / Exit 17 in Royal Oak.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.

While speaking to the officer, the driver said he had a Glock .40 caliber handgun in a backpack on the front seat. The officer seized the weapon, and arrested the driver. He was lodged with charges pending a prosecutor's review.

"We continue to see drivers driving at high speeds across the state," Michigan F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Driving over one hundred miles an hour in a construction zone does not only put the driver at risk, it is also a danger to the workers in the zone and other drivers. Great job getting this dangerous driver and firearm off the street."