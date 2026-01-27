Watch CBS News
Local News

Wayne State University issues shelter in place after shots fired at dorm

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Wayne State University has issued a shelter-in-place Tuesday night after officials said shots were fired at Chatsworth Suites.

The university says that everyone involved has left the building.

"Police are actively searching for those involved and working to determine whether anyone was injured. Please shelter in place until further notice," the university said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue