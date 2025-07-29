Wayne Road reopens after storms cause flash flooding in Romulus

Wayne Road reopened around noon Tuesday after being closed for several hours because of flash flooding.

It was dramatically different on Monday when vehicles on either side were stalled because the road was under water due to flash flooding.

It was an unexpected and unwelcome surprise for a lot of people and homeowners in Romulus.

"It was completely flooded," said homeowner Carrie Bryk of her backyard. "We got about four inches of water in like a half hour. It seemed it was just falling from the sky. Like crazy, everything was buried," Bryk said.

Bryk lives in the Wincliffe subdivision of Romulus.

"The storm sewer system with the road system in here could not handle the amount and the volume of water that fell at that particular time. I don't think any infrastructure in Southeast Michigan could take on that kind of volume at one time," said Roberto Scappaticci, Director of the Romulus Public Works Department.

All that's left now are scattered tree limbs.

"I've lived here 35 years, and my backyard has never flooded. There is flooding in the area, like under 94 on Wayne Road. That's been a common occurrence for as long as I've lived here," Bryk said.

The underpass on Wayne Road and I-94 had serious flooding, forcing some motorists to abandon their vehicles.

Generators had to be brought in for the nearby pump station that lost power on Monday, and road crews spent most of Tuesday morning clearing away the debris that accumulated after the flood.

As for Bryk, she is thankful for her son-in-law, who spent hours with a pump and hose.

"He definitely saved my garden," Bryk said.