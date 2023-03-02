Wayne County woman wins over $400K in second chance lottery drawing

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County woman recently won $403,618 after taking a chance in playing the Michigan Lottery's Second Chance Progressive Jackpot game.

The player, 61, chose to remain anonymous and won the drawing after being selected in a random Feb. 8 drawing.

Michigan Lottery officials say the woman earned entries into the giveaway by playing the new game online.

"I logged in to my account and made a deposit to buy some Mega Millions tickets," said the 61-year-old player. "I had some money left over, so I gave the Monthly Jackpot game a try. "As time went by, I had forgotten about playing the game and earning entries and then I got the email saying I had won a progressive jackpot. I checked my Lottery account and chatted with a customer service agent who instructed me to call the Lottery office. Even now it all seems so surreal!"

She recently claimed her prize, and with her winnings, she plans to share with family, go on a vacation and invest the rest.

For the Monthly Jackpot, Mystery Vault and Lucky Start games, players earn one entry into the second chance progressive jackpot drawing for every $.50 wagered.

After each entry period, a winner is chosen through a random drawing. A new drawing period begins each month.

Ten jackpot prizes have been awarded since the Michigan Lottery started this promotion.

Here's a list of the past jackpot prizes: