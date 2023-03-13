Watch CBS News
Wayne County woman wins $500K from scratch off lottery ticket

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Wayne County was shocked when she won $500,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket because she had initially thought it was a non-winning ticket. 

The lucky 50-year-old player, who remained anonymous, purchased the ticket from the CVS pharmacy at 15240 Southfield Road in Allen Park.

"I was visiting my mom and decided to stop and purchase a few tickets on my way home," said the player. "I scratched the tickets later that night, and I didn't think I won anything, but I scanned them on the Lottery app to be sure. When I scanned the Blazing Hot 7's ticket and confetti came up on the screen with a winning amount of $500,000, I was confused.

She continued and said, "I looked the ticket over again, which is when I realized I had overlooked '04' in the 'Your Numbers' section. I started hyperventilating and called my mom and sister to tell them the news. They thought something bad had happened until I explained that I'd just won $500,000. I couldn't sleep and was up all night because I was in such shock!"

According to the Michigan Lottery, the woman plans to take a vacation with her winnings and then invest the rest.

Each Blazing Hot 7's ticket offers players the chance to win prizes that range from $5 to $500,000. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:54 PM

