Michigan woman uses coupons for free tickets to win $500,000 on scratch-off ticket

A 73-year-old Wayne County woman used coupons for free lottery tickets to win $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's 20X instant game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Taylor Party Store, located at 9018 Telegraph Road in Taylor.

"I won some coupons doing the Lottery's Spin to Win game and I used those to buy a few instant tickets," said the woman in a news release. "When I scratched those off, I had $10 in winnings and used it to buy more tickets.

"When I stopped at the store, I asked the clerk what was lucky, and he told me that the 20X game was new, so I chose that ticket. When I scratched it off and scanned it with my Lottery app, confetti started flying and I cried tears of joy."

The player plans to save her winnings.

"I feel like this was heaven sent. It feels so good to know me and my family will be alright," the woman said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won $2.5 million since the 20X game launched in March. Each $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes from $5 to $500,000. More than $30 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $500,000 top prizes and 10 $10,000 prizes.