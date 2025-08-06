Wayne County man wins $150,000 in Michigan Lottery online instant game

A Metro Detroit man won $150,000 playing a Michigan Lottery online instant game, state lottery officials said.

The 53-year-old Wayne County man is a regular player of the instant games on the Michigan Lottery website and typically chooses a different game each time. He initially thought he won $150 when he played the Magic Money Ride Online Instant Game. "I was a few rounds into Magic Money ride when my phone started going crazy," he told lottery officials.

He put on his glasses to read the screen again and realized he actually won $150,000.

"I dropped my phone in disbelief. This prize is going to be a nice bonus for my wife and I," he said.

The winner chose to remain anonymous when he claimed his prize recently. The Michigan Lottery made the announcement Wednesday.

With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

The Michigan Lottery started offering online tickets as part of its games in 2014. More than 1 million people have registered to play online since that launch.