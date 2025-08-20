Wayne County veterans frustrated after gift card giveaway runs out, abruptly ends

Giovanni Woods, a two-time U.S. military veteran, said he waited his turn and was counting on the grocery money from Wayne County Veterans Services, but said for the first time in years, the service ran out.

"I left work early to see if I could come down here this week because my last name begins with a W," Woods said.

Starting on July 7, veterans could visit county offices in downtown Detroit with proof of their service to receive a $200 gift card. Veterans were invited to attend in alphabetical order.

"They just relayed the message to me at the desk that they are no longer giving out gift cards because they ran out," Woods said.

The department was able to give out 2,000 gift cards, according to Kennyle Johnson, interim director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services, but those at the end of the alphabet missed out.

"It would have helped out tremendously to get it," Woods said.

A veteran services worker who declined an interview on Wednesday told CBS News Detroit the department expected more money from the state — upwards of $800,000 — but he said an "error" led to the department only receiving about $300,000.

According to budget documents, there was about a $500,000 decrease in the funding for Wayne County. CBS News Detroit is still working to determine what caused the reduction in funding and how it may have impacted the grocery gift card program.

In a statement, Johnson wrote in part, "The overwhelming interest quickly depleted our gift card supply. We are actively working to secure additional gift cards and find more efficient ways to distribute them when they become available."

Woods said he would just need to wait until next year.

"I guess it could have been a better day, but I'm good. I just get in where I fit in," he said.

The department directed veterans who didn't receive gift cards this year to contact Forgotten Harvest, one of the food banks that serves the Detroit area.