Wayne County snowplow ride-along reveals winter road strategy

Road commissions across Metro Detroit have had a busy week.

Multiple winter storm systems passing through the area, including one this weekend, have kept crews occupied.

Thomas Crosson has been a plow truck driver with the Wayne County Road Commission for the past three years.

"I do like when we get a lot of snow, when you can actually push it," Crosson said.

There are 99 snowplow routes in Wayne County.

"All the routes are planned out in advance, like pre-assigned, basically at the beginning of the snow season," Crosson said.

CBS News Detroit rode with Crosson on one of the routes on Interstate 75 Sunday. The route goes all the way to the county line and back.

"Just constant circles until it's done, pretty much," Crosson said.

The plow trucks are equipped with monitors that show the air and pavement temperature, and how much salt is dropped per mile.

"I know this truck holds about eight tons, so I can get about two passes each way on a full bed if I leave it in that setting. So, I know when I had to go to the yard and reload and then come back out," Crosson said.

While the highways and major roads are the priority, crews will plow residential streets if certain criteria are met.

"We'll have more people here in the event that it reaches our 6-inch threshold," Scott Cabauatan, deputy director of the Wayne County Department of Public Services said.

Crosson says the number one tip he hopes people would remember is to keep at least 200 feet away from snowplows.

"I know there's been a few times where there's been close calls," he said.

Officials ask that motorists be cautious on the roads, drive slow and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

"Do not crowd the plow and also, if it is absolutely necessary that you you pass our truck, give us at least a lane's worth of space between your vehicle and our truck," Cabauatan said.

It's illegal in Michigan to shovel or push snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks into public roadways. Violators could be ordered to pay a $100 fine.