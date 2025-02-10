Farmington Hills police urge people to prioritize safety after gun incident involving county official

(CBS DETROIT) - One month after a Wayne County official and her husband were charged with assault, police in Farmington Hills are urging people to prioritize their safety and de-escalate violent situations.

Police say Wayne County Parks Director Alicia Bradford and Larry Bradford are also charged with felony firearm after an argument at a Farmington Hills gas station on New Year's Day turned into a gun incident.

Police say the couple was at a BP gas station in Farmington Hills shortly after midnight when Larry Bradford allegedly argued with the clerk over the price of a Mountain Dew drink. Video inside the gas station showed a customer walking behind Bradford and appearing to say something to him. Bradford appeared upset, and a fight broke out before he left the gas station.

Police say Bradford returned to the store with a gun and allegedly told the customer to get on his knees and demanded an apology. The video showed Alicia Bradford walking into the store and also having a gun in her hand.

The couple was arrested when officers arrived after Alicia Bradford called police.

In the wake of the incident, police say it's best to separate yourself from potentially violent incidents.

"Don't insert yourself into the situation, don't escalate it yourself, said Farmington Police Captain Brian Moore.

Moore could not comment further on the ongoing case involving Larry and Alicia Bradford, but he reminded the public to do their best to avoid dangerous situations.

"If you let someone else draw you into your crisis, you've now escalated the situation, instead of just listening to them, trying to remain calm, using calming words, letting them vent a little bit without it getting to a level of physical violence or violence with a weapon," he said.

The Bradfords are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.