Wayne County Lightfest kicks off next week

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Parks is kicking off the 2022 holiday season with its 29th annual Wayne County Lightfest.

The Lightfest is a magical five-mile stretch that displays nearly 50 animated themed displays and more than 100,000 lights.

The attraction is open 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 17-Dec. 24, along Hines Drive from Ann Arbor Trail to Outer Drive.

Kids will have the chance to drop off their letters to Santa in the giant mailbox at Perrin Park, which is about halfway through the display. Visitors can also participate in special "Toy Nights" by donating a new, unwrapped toy instead of paying admission. Those nights are Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7. Commercial vehicles will not be considered for free admission.

Lightfest Fees (cash only)

Cars: $5

Commercial van/RV/limo: $20

Mini-Bus (20 passenger): $25

Bus (40 passenger +): $50

If you're looking to pre-purchase tickets for family, friends, or employees, you can purchase tickets at the Nankin Mills Interpretive Center in Westland Monday-Friday from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the walk-up window. Pre-paid tickets can be purchased with cash, check, or over the phone with a credit card by calling (734) 261-1990 and the tickets will be mailed to you.

