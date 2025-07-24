Wayne County officials send out 100K questionnaires to determine jury duty eligibility

Just over 100,000 Wayne County, Michigan, residents received a jury qualification questionnaire, which goes out yearly to determine who is eligible to serve.

"If we do deem that you are qualified, then you may get summoned anytime," said Yvette Blackmon, director of Jury Services for the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan.

Earlier this month, Blackmon's team randomly selected about 5% of the county's full population to fill out this year's batch.

Blackmon says the form helps the district courts sort through the thousands of potential jurors available for upcoming cases.

"It is real, it is from our court, and it is that we do require that you respond within 10 days," said Blackmon.

Jurors are encouraged to fill out the form as soon as possible, even if they have done so in the past.

"You could go years without receiving one, and then some people get selected often, because this is a random process," said Blackmon.

CBS News Detroit found that residents who receive the document will be placed in the latest court cycle and are eligible for a potential jury summons between Sept. 1, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026.

For the first time, residents can also scan a QR code and fill out the information on their phone.

"Even if it's late, still go ahead and send it in. We'll review it and accept it," said Blackmon.

Blackmon says her office is currently processing forms and expects to connect with the county's newest eligible jurors in the coming weeks.