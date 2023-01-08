Wayne County Expungement Fair helps get criminal records expunged AJ Walker

Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged.

"It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want."

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs.

"It will affect a person so many years past the time that they were convicted," said General Nessel.

"People who come in to get these expungements, even if they're just walking in off the street and they're not sure if they're eligible, 87% of the time it turns out that they are eligible for an expungement.

Fields said if he is able to get his felony expunged, he will continue the positive changes he has been making in his life.

"Stay on the right path, do the right thing and try to tell guys that have made a mistake before, there's always a second chance. Don't ever give up," said Fields.

The event was hosted by Ascend Cannabis, Clean Smoke Community Investment Project, and the Michigan Cannabis Freedom Coalition.