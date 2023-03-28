3 Wayne County employees accused of working at private business during work hours

3 Wayne Co. employees accused of working side job while on the clock

(CBS DETROIT) - Three Wayne County workers are charged after being accused of working at a private business while on the clock and using county materials to refurbish the business.

Prosecutors charged Scott VanPeeran, 54, of Wyandotte, John Everhart, 50, of Farmington Hills, and Justin Whorton, 40, of Detroit, with larceny - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and conspiracy to commit larceny.

VanPeeren and Whorton were arraigned Tuesday morning in 34th District Court and were given a $1,000 personal bond. They are scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 5.

Scheduling for Everhart's arraignment is underway. If convicted, the workers could face up to five years in prison.

"We have been charging and holding defendants accountable for their unscrupulous criminal behavior for almost two decades. It amazes me that despite this, corruption continues because corrupters think they will never be held to account," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release. "In this case, these three defendants allegedly knowingly accepted money from the County in the form of wages that they did not deserve. There is nothing right about this."

Officials say an investigation that began last year revealed the three employees worked at Romulus Nutrition, a private business on Ecorse Road in Romulus. They allegedly falsified their timesheets and received payment from the county, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The county received a letter alleging "illegal activities involving employees of the Wayne County Bridge Department in the spring of 2022," which prompted the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. Officials say all three were suspended from their county jobs with pay.

"We continue our commitment to hold employees accountable who misuse Wayne County taxpayer dollars. The employees charged today showed a blatant lack of integrity and respect for the residents that we serve," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in a statement. "My office will continue to collaborate with Prosecutor Worthy and local and state officials to ensure that everyone involved in this egregious operation is prosecuted."