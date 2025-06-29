Watch CBS News
Michigan man, 24, electrocuted, falls 30 feet from boom lift, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A 24-year-old Wayland, Michigan, man died after coming into contact with live electrical lines and falling 30 feet from a boom lift Saturday in Ludington, according to police. 

Ludington police responded to the area of West Ludington Avenue and Robert Street around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a person being electrocuted and falling off a building. 

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and not breathing. Ludington police, along with members of the Mason County Sheriff's Office and two bystanders, attempted lifesaving efforts until firefighters and paramedics arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. 

Police say the man was operating a boom lift when, for unknown reasons, the lift and the man came into contact with live electrical lines, causing the man to fall approximately 30 feet.

The man was employed by a gutter installation company based in the Ada area, according to police, and they are investigating the incident as a fatal industrial accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Jacob Miller at 231-843-3425 or miller209@ci.ludington.mi.us.

