Waterford motorcycle driver dies in drunk driving crash, sheriff says

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Waterford Township motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle while drunk in Commerce Township, officials said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Keith Horsch was traveling eastbound on Cooley Lake Road near Switzerland Street just after midnight on Saturday when his motorcycle crossed a centerline, slid and left the road. Horsch fell from his motorcycle and slid into the driveway of a home.

Officials say Horsch was wearing a helmet. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy shows Horsch had a blood alcohol level of 0.12% at the time of the crash. Under Michigan law, a driver is considered intoxicated at 0.08% or above. He also did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Investigators believe a lack of experience in driving a motorcycle could have played a role in the crash.