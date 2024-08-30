Oakland County man, 21, accused of sexually assaulting four boys

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Waterford Township man is facing second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after police say he sexually assaulted four boys.

Waterford police say detectives arrested Logan Sutherland at his house on Tuesday. Detectives went to his home to investigate a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving a 10-year-old boy. Police say Sutherland had spent time alone with the boy on as many as 40 occasions between 2021 and 2023.

Logan Sutherland Waterford Police Department

Three other victims have come forward since the arrest. Police say these victims were assaulted in several locations, including Sutherland's home, ZapZone, Sportway and SkyZone in Commerce Township.

All four victims knew Sutherland. Police say he "befriended parents with young boys, gained their confidence and used their trust to spend time alone and sexually assault the children."

Detectives seized Sutherland's cell phone at the time of the arrest and found pictures and videos of naked boys. Police say photos depicted several boys who were not the four victims who have come forward.

Waterford police are asking anyone who has children who may have spent time with Sutherland to call Detective Rachel White at 248-618-6122.

The 21-year-old is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He also faces two counts of possessing child sexually abusive material.

As of Friday evening, Sutherland was incarcerated at Oakland County jail. His bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.