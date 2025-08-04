Water main repairs taking place in Harper Woods

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Water main repairs are expected to affect service Monday for residents in part of Harper Woods, Michigan.

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said repairs would start about 8 a.m. near 21400 block of Severn Road. Once started, repairs would take about three to five hours.

The potenial exists for water service to be disrupted in several blocks in each direction, the notice said. Area residents near the water main break are asked to move their vehicles away from the area.

"Once water has been restored, please flush your lines until water runs clear," the notice said.