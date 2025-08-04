Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main repairs taking place in Harper Woods

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories
Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories 04:00

Water main repairs are expected to affect service Monday for residents in part of Harper Woods, Michigan. 

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said repairs would start about 8 a.m. near 21400 block of Severn Road. Once started, repairs would take about three to five hours. 

The potenial exists for water service to be disrupted in several blocks in each direction, the notice said. Area residents near the water main break are asked to move their vehicles away from the area. 

"Once water has been restored, please flush your lines until water runs clear," the notice said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue