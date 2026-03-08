Water main break forces lane closures on Detroit's east side

A water main break in Detroit Saturday night has forced lane closures on a road on the city's east side, according to city officials.

The incident on East Jefferson Avenue near Burns Avenue was reported around 9 p.m. Officials said a 42-inch water main in the area ruptured.

"Crews responded immediately early Sunday morning to shut off the main and to begin preparing for repairs," Detroit officials said in a news release.

All residents in the area should have service "due to redundancy in the water system," according to officials. Anyone who doesn't is asked to call the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department at 313-267-8000.

As of Sunday afternoon, the city has not issued a boil water advisory and says there are no issues with street flooding.

Repairs are expected to begin on Monday and officials estimate they will be completed "around the middle of the week."

One lane in each direction of East Jefferson Avenue will remain open at and around the area of the break until repairs are done, and bike lanes at the repair location will be closed.

Officials are asking motorists who drive through the area to budget additional time for their commute or seek an alternate route until all lanes reopen.