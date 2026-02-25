Hotels arranged for Pontiac apartment residents evacuated amid water main break

Temporary housing has been arranged for residents of an apartment building in Pontiac, Michigan, who were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning because of a water main break.

The disruption happened at Carriage Place Apartments on Carriage Circle, an apartment complex that was built in 1968 and renovated in 2022. The building is under the jurisdiction of the Pontiac Housing Commission. There is a total of 234 units in the complex, ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

City officials said electricity and gas were shut off at the complex because of the emergency circumstances. Temporary shelter was provided at the nearby Woodside Church while arrangements were made as needed for hotels and transportation.

While Carriage Place is considered open to families and singles, city officials said many of those who had to evacuate are elderly.

By Tuesday night, Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuiness said all of the displaced residents had been set up with hotel space. The Pontiac Community Foundation and M1 Mobility were among those assisting with logistics.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 24, 2026.