Residents at Pontiac apartment complex evacuate after water main break

Residents in Pontiac, Michigan, had to evacuate after a "significant" water main break impacted the Carriage Place Apartments on Tuesday.

Officials say electricity and gas were shut off at the complex, and building management was on scene.

"An immediate warming center is being provided by Woodside Church next door, and all residents of Carriage Place currently on location who have been impacted will have secure transportation and hotels for tonight and longer if needed," city officials said. "We understand that this is a great inconvenience for all residents involved. First responders and Carriage Place management are working diligently on getting this resolved as soon as possible and we will continue to keep you informed as new updates emerge."

This story will be updated.