Watch Live: Oxford High School shooting report public meeting

By Joseph Buczek, DeJanay Booth-Singleton

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Following the release of its independent investigation report into the Oxford High School shooting, Guidepost Solutions is holding three town halls on Thursday for community members to ask questions and learn more about the report. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the 1 p.m. meeting. 

The independent investigation report was released on Oct. 30. The nearly 600-page report from Guidepost Solutions concluded that the shooter "was not identified as a threat because individuals at Oxford High School failed to recognize on Nov. 30, 2021, that the Shooter's conduct, statements, and drawings suggested that he might cause physical harm at the school." 

Additional public meetings are being held at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Community members are encouraged but not required to submit questions in writing before the meetings through oxford@guidepostsolutions.com

First published on November 2, 2023 / 12:52 PM EDT

