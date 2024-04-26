Watch Live: Metro Detroit man charged with manslaughter in deadly Clinton Township explosion

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly, massive explosion at a Clinton Township business in March that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

Clinton Township and Macomb County officials are holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss the charges and investigation of Noor Kestou, 31, the owner of the building and business that exploded on March 4 due to thousands of nitrous oxide and butane cans that were stored inside the business.

A 19-year-old man died after being struck in the head by a piece of shrapnel. A firefighter was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Clinton Township officials recently concluded an investigation into the explosion.

Clinton Township Supervisor Robert Cannon, Clinton Township Police Chief Dina Caringi and Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido will speak Friday during the press conference.

On Thursday, Kestou was arraigned and issued a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether, surrender his passport, not leave the state or have weapons if he posts bail.

"Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the young man whose life was tragically cut short by this devastating explosion. We are steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice and holding the individual accountable for their actions," Lucido said.

