Criminal investigation into deadly Clinton Township explosion continues

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One part of the investigation into the deadly and destructive explosion in Clinton Township has been completed.

"Township police and fire department and all those that we hired to help us are done with their investigation of the site itself — the physical part of the site," said Bob Cannon, Clinton Township Supervisor.

Cannon said he understands the concerns from the community about how long it's taking to get to the bottom of what caused this explosion and exactly why it happened.

"It's painfully slow. I don't like how slow it's going. The community doesn't like how slow it's going ... but we need to do it right the first time," Cannon said.

On March 4, a building that once housed Select Distributors and Goo exploded into the night sky, sending gas-filled canisters as projectiles into nearby businesses and even killing an innocent bystander, 19-year-old Turner Salter.

Cannon said the investigation has confirmed what was already believed to be true.

"No quantity should not have been there, and that was the reason for the explosion — they were dangerous. They were next to each other on the site and they were in a building that they should've been in," Cannon said.

Cannon said that given the fact that the explosion caused so much destruction and even death, someone will pay the price for what happened.

"It makes it probably criminal to some degree. I don't know what level it would be at, and that's why we're not saying what we know on the inside because, again, we want to be fair to all involved. Somebody made some mistakes. Did they do it on purpose? We'll find out," Cannon said.

Once the criminal probe wraps up, the information will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.