Clinton Township residents have questions regarding vape facility explosion and fire

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two weeks after explosions and fire at a vape warehouse facility, Clinton Township residents asked questions to the Township Board of Trustees.

"I want to know if they were arrested. I want to know who they are and if they were arrested," one resident said.

"I was a little surprised and dismayed that no emergency alert went out on Nixle the night of the explosion," said another.

One resident said they were genuinely traumatized by the event and asked if even more oversight was needed.

"In light of the increase in vape shops in recent years, that perhaps we need to adopt more regulations that mandate regular ongoing inspections of such businesses."

However, board members said the concerns could not be directly addressed.

"Naturally, the public wants to know what's going on, but we will not jeopardize the investigation by responding tonight to a question and answer session," said Robert Cannon, supervisor of the Clinton Township Board of Trustees.

Cannon said the on-site investigation into the fire will begin in early April.

Some residents said they want confirmation that the site is safe for the time being.

"What I want to know today is, is the site safe? Is there any potential for any other injuries? Maybe workers cleaning up. I'd like to hear a declaration. Perhaps the fire department or township supervisor has something to say about it," said Township resident Fred Nienstedt. "But I think immediately the township had all the information on their website. They were very transparent."

He and others in attendance said they understand that many of their questions will take time to uncover as the investigation unfolds.