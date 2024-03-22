Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC welcomes Eastern Conference foe Loudoun United FC to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday for the club's 2024 Home Opener. Both teams come into this matchup riding high off of victories last weekend and will be looking to keep the early season momentum going. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will be streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV).

Le Rouge enters this game with momentum following an exciting 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Elvis Amoh's debut goal gave them the lead in the 11th minute. However, it wasn't until the 89th minute that Connor Rutz scored an incredible goal on the goal line, which secured the three points on the road.

The victory marked a debut win for DCFC's new manager, Danny Dichio.

Five players made their debut for Detroit in Colorado Springs. Ali Coote, Alex Villanueva, Elvis Amoh, James Murphy, and Matt Sheldon all donned the Detroit City crest for the first time and are looking to make their home debuts this weekend.

Detroit City has a 1-0-1 record in home openers in the USL Championship. They secured a 1-0 victory against Charleston Battery in 2022 but lost to Indy Eleven 1-0 in their Keyworth opener in 2023.

Detroit has had the upper hand in its matchups against Loudoun United FC since joining the USL Championship in 2022, winning three out of four games. In their last match at Keyworth, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw. However, the reverse fixture was crucial for Detroit, who needed to win to keep its playoff hopes alive. They did just that, winning 3-0 with goals from Maxi Rodriguez, who had a brace, and Ben Morris.

Loudoun United has played in both match weeks of the early season, and they are currently sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference with 4 points. In their last game, they claimed a 3-1 victory over North Carolina FC, securing their first three points of the season. Kalil ElMedkhar, Zachary Ryan, and Abdellatif Aboukoura scored the goals that led to the win. Former Detroit City FC midfielder Tommy McCabe now suits up for Loudoun United and has appeared in both matches this season.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.