Washtenaw County child dies after being hit by car, authorities say

Washtenaw County deputies spent most of their Wednesday evening working a deadly collision after a child was hit by a car while riding a bike.

"How I understood it, there was a child riding his bike to the neighborhood pool," one nearby resident told CBS News Detroit.

Deputies say the driver of the car was an older man. As of now, it's unclear what led to the crash.

"The case is still under investigation, so no arrests have been made at this time," Commander Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Tuttle Hill Road, right near Merritt Road. Authorities confirmed that crashes have happened along the roadway in the past.

"I've lived out here for 13 years, and there's at least one accident here a year. There was one about two weeks ago," said Noah Blank, who lives near the crash site.

It's unclear the child's age, but authorities are calling him a young juvenile. They also say the driver has been left distraught.

"It is a tragedy, you have a young life that is lost. It's just a tragedy," Rush said.

Neighbors call that part of the road a problem. They hope this collision will spur change from the local government.

"We've been trying for years to get the county road commission to help us with the intersection, neither with more police patrols, a light, or a roundabout," Blank continued.