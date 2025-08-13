Warren woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 696

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed another woman who was trying to put gas in her vehicle's tank on the side of Interstate 696.

Meghan Hamilton, 36, of Warren, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced. The charge is a five-year felony.

The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-696, near Hoover Road/Exit 24.

Nateria Smith, 28, of Madison Heights, was trying to add gas to her car that was parked on the shoulder of the expressway. Hamilton was driving eastbound on I-696 and failed to stop, striking Smith, prosecutors say.

Smith was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses provided details about the hit-and-run vehicle authorities. Warren Police later located a parked vehicle with damage that matched the description given and the debris left behind at the accident site.

Hamilton was arraigned Wednesday and given a $50,000 bond, with conditions that include a GPS tether if Hamilton is released.

A probable cause conference is set for Aug. 21, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 28.

"Remaining at the scene of a collision is not only required by law, but also a fundamental responsibility that ensures help can arrive quickly and that the facts can be fully understood," Lucido said.