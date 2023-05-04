Warren student honored for stopping school bus after driver loses consciousness

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County life-saving measure is receiving national attention. Last week, a seventh grader in Warren saved dozens after the school bus driver passed out while driving the bus.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Robert Livernois says the bus driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School when they became lightheaded while traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road.

Dillion Reeves, 13, quickly jumped up and stopped the bus, getting help for others.

During Wednesday's Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education meeting, members took time to recognize the young man's efforts. He was given multiple plaques from the local and state level.

State leaders including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized his life-saving measure.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Dillion's parents, who say he is still taking it all in.

"As you see him today he is settled in. His friend, the bus driver, is doing good. They spoke on the phone and that's eased his pain," said Dillion's father, Steve Reeves.

"I think it's overwhelming for him but at the same time, he is handling it professionally and seems to still be his normal self," said his mother Andrea Lynnkeller.

Livernois says the bus driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.