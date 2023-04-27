Watch CBS News
Seventh grader helps stop Warren school bus after driver loses consciousness

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A "quick-thinking" seventh-grade student at Warren Consolidated Schools is being recognized for stopping a school bus after the driver lost consciousness.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Livernois says the bus driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School when they became lightheaded while traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road.

Livernois says the student stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop when he noticed the driver was in distress.

First responders arrived on the scene and tended to the driver. Students on the bus got on another to be taken home.

"The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts," Livernois said.  

First published on April 26, 2023 / 11:14 PM

