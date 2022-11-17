Warren police: Sisters arrested in road rage incident

WARREN, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Warren say two sisters were arrested after a road rage incident on Wednesday.

According to police, a call came in at abou 2 p.m. from a driver in a Jaguar alleging she was being chased and had been shot at near 10 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

During the investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired and the woman who called the police allegedly threw a hammer at a Jeep driven by her sister. The Jeep then followed the Jaguar, leading to a road rage incident.

The women are both in their 30s. One is a resident of Macomb County, and the other is a resident of Wayne County, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.