Warren police searching for man who knocked another man unconsciousness at Cub Scouts meeting

Tyrone Sledge Warren Police Department

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren police are searching for a man who they say knocked another man unconsciousness at a Cub Scouts meeting at a Warren elementary school Tuesday night.

According to police, a 47-year-old Center Line man got into an argument with a female parent in the parking lot of Roose Elementary School. The argument was over the female parent parking in a handicap space without having a permit.

Police say the female parent called a relative, 26-year-old Tyrone Sledge of Warren, and advised him of the parking lot argument.

According to police, Sledge arrived in the school's cafeteria where the meeting was taking place, approached the 47-year-old Center Line man and allegedly told him that he was armed and threatened the victim before punching him in the head and knocking him unconsciousness.

Sledge then left the scene in a vehicle.

Video from the press release regarding Tyrone Sledge. Posted by City of Warren Police Department on Friday, April 21, 2023

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

"This case is a sad example of a minor argument over a handicap parking space resulting in serious injuries to a victim. All too often we hear stories of relatively minor incidents resulting in shootings, serious assaults, or other unnecessary acts of violence. Thankfully, the victim's condition has improved as he is now conscious and stable," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "The fact that this suspect barged into a Cub Scout meeting and assaulted the victim at an event designed for children and families shows the brazenness of this incident.

"Due to the quick response of patrol officers and the relentless follow up of our investigators, we were able to identify the suspect and obtain a felony charge against him in less than 24 hours after the incident. Violent crimes such as this are not tolerated by the Warren Police Department. Our investigators are actively working on locating this suspect. We are urging this suspect to turn himself in to the Warren Police Department. If anybody has any information regarding Mr. Sledge's whereabouts, please contact the Warren Police Department."

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged Sledge with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony.

Police say Sledge has ties to Warren and the area of 10 Mile and Hoover Road. He has no prior violent crime convictions.

Anyone with information on Sledge's whereabouts is asked to call Warren police at 586-574-4700.