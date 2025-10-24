Warren police officer accused of embezzling money from police youth charity

A Warren police officer is accused of embezzling money from a youth charitable organization that works with children who are interested in law enforcement.

Jack Barnes, 29, was an associate advisor of the Police Explorer Program, the Warren Police Department confirmed.

"Our justice system does not bend for titles or badges. In Macomb County, the law applies equally to every individual," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "While charges have been brought, this defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and that presumption remains unless and until a court determines otherwise."

According to prosecutors, in July 2025, a senior command officer reported that there was a financial discrepancy after the Police Explorer Post finalized a charity event. The matter was referred to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office for an investigation, which ultimately resulted in a warrant request for an embezzlement charge.

Prosecutors allege that on or about July 4, Barnes misappropriated Police Explorer Program funds.

Barnes is now on administrative leave.

"Any time an officer falls short of our standards, it hurts the entire Department and community. But our integrity and professionalism are defined by how we respond," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins in a statement. "I want the community to know that we acted swiftly to root out this misconduct, and the process of accountability is moving forward. The inappropriate actions of this one officer do not define the 200-plus members of the Warren Police Department who proudly wear the badge and serve the community with integrity. We are fully committed to ensuring the Police Explorer Program continues to thrive and receive our complete support. We guarantee the necessary resources and oversight for the Explorer Program to continue its vital work for our community's youth."

Barnes was arraigned on Friday on charges of embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization, a five-year felony, prosecutors said.

The officer is back in court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 18.