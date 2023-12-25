Warren police investigate shooting on Christmas Day

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Christmas morning in Warren.

The shooting happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the areas of Nine Mile and Hoover roads.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man was found shot following an argument between other people at a home. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Warren police say the suspect left the scene immediately after the incident, but it is unknown which direction they went.

"This incident does not appear to be a random incident. Although still early on, it appears that all persons involved were acquaintances to each other," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer in a statement. "This is an active investigation with investigators processing evidence and speaking with witnesses. We hope to have more complete information regarding this unfortunate incident in the near future."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stieber at 586-874-4841.