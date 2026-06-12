Warren Police Department considers reinstating officer who was acquitted in fatal crash

One day after a former Warren police officer was acquitted in a fatal crash that killed two people, the Warren Police Department says it is evaluating steps to possibly reinstate the officer.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Lt. John Gajewski said, in part, that the department would ensure the reinstatement of former Officer James Burke "aligns with all applicable collective bargaining, MCOLES (Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards), and due process requirements."

"Beyond the courtroom outcome, we recognize that this trial represents an incredibly painful chapter for our community. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy," Gajewski said.

Burke was charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of a moving violation causing serious and one count of willful neglect of duty after his police cruiser crashed into a white Dodge Durango on Sept. 30, 2024, killing 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr. and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis.

Officials said Burke was pursuing a stolen vehicle on Schoenherr Road near Prospect Avenue at the time of the crash. Pettis and Hayden died on impact from their injuries.

Prosecutors argued that Burke was at fault when he traveled nearly 115 mph "without his emergency lights or siren." Meanwhile, Burke's defense team argued that Hayden was driving with a suspended license and was under the influence.

After a week-long trial, the jury found Burke not guilty on all charges on Thursday.

Since the crash, Pettis and Hayden's families have filed $100 million lawsuits.