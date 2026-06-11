Ex-Warren police officer found not guilty of manslaughter in crash that killed 2 men

Former Warren police officer James Burke, who was charged with manslaughter in a 2024 high-speed crash that killed two men, has been found not guilty of all charges.

Burke was charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of a moving violation causing serious and one count of willful neglect of duty after his police cruiser crashed into a white Dodge Durango, killing 34-year-old Cedric Hayden and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis.

On Thursday, a Macomb County jury found Burke not guilty on all charges.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Burke was pursuing a stolen vehicle down Schoenherr Road near Prospect Avenue when he rammed into a Durango attempting to turn left, carrying Hayden and Pettis. Macomb County prosecutors say Burke was traveling at nearly 115 mph at the time of the crash.

Hayden and Pettis died on impact from their injuries.

Macomb County prosecutors said that Burke was at fault and his actions were reckless, while Burke's defense team argued that the driver, Hayden, was under the influence at the time of the crash. Toxicology results later revealed that Hayden was under the influence.

After one week, the jury was handed Burke's case on Wednesday afternoon after both sides rested.