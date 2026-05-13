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Warren police arrest serial burglar who targeted local churches

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Warren police have arrested a serial burglar suspected of a series of break-ins targeting local churches

Authorities say eight burglaries occurred between March 31 and April 20, 2026, at several churches throughout Warren. In each case, police say the suspect gained entry into the church by breaking doors and windows, tampered with onsite security systems, rummaged through paperwork, and stole various items. All eight break-ins occurred overnight. 

Detectives say surveillance video captured the suspect approaching the churches while on a beach cruiser bicycle and wearing specific clothing during the break-ins. 

A computer stolen during one of the break-ins was later used in multiple online transactions, and police, through record searches, identified the suspect as 37-year-old Andre Lane of Warren. 

Investigators say they later surveilled Lane and saw him leaving his Warren apartment, wearing clothing similar to that seen in surveillance footage, and riding the same bicycle. 

Undercover detectives arrested Lane. While searching his apartment, police say they found several stolen items, including some linked to the churches. 

Lane, who is being charged as a habitual fourth offender, faces eight counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device, according to authorities. Police say Lane was a parole absconder for home invasion crimes at the time of the church break-ins and was previously convicted of assault, theft and multiple home invasions. 

Lane was given an $800,000 bond and is due back in court on May 19. 

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