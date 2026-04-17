Police investigate rash of break-ins at multiple churches in Warren

Warren police are working to track down a suspect who they believe is behind a rash of overnight church break-ins since Easter.

Police say they're investigating break-ins at five different churches on the city's south side and believe the same person is connected to each incident.

Warren Police Department

"Kind of unusual. Something we don't see very often. We've had six break-ins at assorted churches," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his mid-30's, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, wearing dark-colored clothing. Authorities say he appears to be operating a BMX-style bike with silver fenders.

"The surveillance shows it's a male on a bike, he rides up, does the break-in, then flees the area," Gajewski said.

CBS Detroit

Gajewski tells CBS News Detroit that the suspect has not been caught, and his motive remains unclear.

"You wonder what motive somebody has for breaking into a church, especially in light of Temple Israel and other things going on in the world," Gajewski said.

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church was targeted on Good Friday.

"Shocked. There wasn't a lot of words to put to it because it seems very senseless," said Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church vice president Thomas Essenmacher.

CBS Detroit

Essenmacher says nothing appears to be stolen, but two stained glass windows were kicked out and shattered.

"I think we deserve some justice for what happened, but at the end of the day, God's watching. He knows what happened," Essenmacher said.

Nearby on 10 Mile Road, Warren Missionary Baptist Church was broken into not once, but twice.

"Someone broke in while we were here. The first time, they didn't do much. I think they were trying to get out because they heard us," said Shannon Kemp, the church pastor's wife.

CBS Detroit

During the second occurrence, the following night, no one was there. Kemp says everything was ransacked, doors were broken, drawers and cupboards pried open, and empty cash boxes were on display.

"Everything was all over the place. It was a mess. I'm assuming they were looking for cash. We are fearful that they might come back. We'll probably be a little bit better prepared," said Kemp.

If you have any information that could help officers track this suspect down, detectives urge you to call the Warren Police Department.