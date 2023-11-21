Warren man, 56, found guilty of hate crime

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A jury found a 56-year-old man guilty of a hate crime that happened last year in Warren, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Anthony Mangiapane, of Warren, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, ethnic intimidation, and felony firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.

Prosecutors say on July 25, 2022, Mangiapane yelled racial slurs and fired shots at the victim as they walked by his business.

After the victim called 911, police went to Mangiapane's business, but he refused to come outside. Police found a rifle casing in front of the building.

Forensic testing determined that the casing matched the firearm belonging to Mangiapane.

"Thank you to the Macomb County jury for holding this man accountable for his hate-driven, violent actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.