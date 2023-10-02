Warren man drowns while boating in Orchard Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Warren man drowned while swimming in Orchard Lake on Sunday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Luay Bahjat Hana Jr. was boating with friends when he jumped off a pontoon boat into the water to swim and began struggling at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Hana's friend threw him a life jacket and jumped into the lake to help him, but Hana went underwater before he could get to him.

Hana's body was found in about 31 feet of water and 300 feet from shore.

Members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team were assisted by the Southeast Michigan Dive Group Strike Teams from Lapeer and Genesee counties, the West Bloomfield Township Fire Department, West Bloomfield Township Police, and the City of Orchard Lake Police Department.