Traffic snarled on I-696 near Warren in aftermath of tractor-trailer crash

Traffic snarls related to a semi crash on Interstate 696 near Warren are expected to last for hours, with both directions of travel affected in that section of Metro Detroit.

"Cleanup of crash, barrier wall and hazmat oil/gas expected to take hours," the Michigan Department of Transportation reported about 5:15 a.m.

The crash was reported about 3:32 a.m. The tractor-trailer crashed into the concrete wall on I-696 at Milton in Warren, between Dequindre Road / Exit 20 and Mound Road / Exit 22.

By 3:51 a.m., according to traffic reports, MDOT ordered all lanes of westbound I-696 closed at 11 Mile Road / Exit 28 in Macomb County. Initially, one eastbound lane was open near Dequindre Road; but by 4:22 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-696 were closed at Couzens Avenue / Exit 19 in Oakland County.

The trailer was pulled out by 6 a.m., but some of the wreckage remained on site.

By 7 a.m., one eastbound lane of traffic was moving again.

No information was immediately available about injuries or the cause of the crash.

MDOT traffic updates are posted at the MI Drive site.

CBS Detroit has a crew on scene, additional details will be provided when they are available.

contributed to this report.