Warren city leaders sound the alarm following openings in critical departments

(CBS DETROIT) — Some city leaders are deeming it a dangerous situation after multiple critical positions within the City of Warren are left open.

"We're getting into a dangerous situation when we are down that many police officers," said Councilmember Mindy Moore.

The first responder opened the topic of conversation at a recent city council meeting.

The city is reportedly down 21 police officers and nine dispatchers.

"Police officers have had to go fill in for dispatchers when we are short on dispatchers," Moore mentioned in the council meeting.

According to Moore, previously, the police department handled hiring for officers. She says, that earlier this year, the Mayor sent it back to the city's human resources department.

Since then, she alleges it's been a slow process.

"Our hiring practices are archaic. We don't have online applications. We are not advertising where we should be, and the positions aren't being posted appropriately," Moore added.

We reached out to the mayor of Warren for comment, but have not heard back. The mayor did post a response to the recent city council meeting, adding the city currently has seven candidates they are looking to hire.

"Warren Police Department continues to revise its recruiting process and plans, and we continue to explore how technology makes us a more efficient department," Mayor Lori Stone posted.

Moore says the city is budgeted for 175 officers, but has around 150. She says many officers are getting overtime to cover all emergencies, but is worried about potential burnout.

"They might be a little bit slower to nonemergency issue if we have a big issue like a shooting, but people's emergencies are being handled," Moore said.

According to Moore, if hiring does not pick up, the council may have to vote on a resolution to send hiring back to the police department.