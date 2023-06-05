Michigan EGLE warn of fish kills as temperatures continue rising

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan residents may start to see dead fish this summer, and it's likely due to the warm temperatures.

State officials say the summer weather can contribute to fish kills, which is when a large number of fish die off in a concentrated area.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), summer kills occur during extremely hot days, leading to low dissolved oxygen and stress to fish such as pike, perch, suckers, bass and bluegill.

EGLE says summer kills usually happen later in the season; however, it may occur early this year due to recent hot temperatures.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, fish living in streams and lakes are affected because of algae and rooted aquatic vegetation, which can consume large quantities of oxygen at night and lead to a temporary shortage of vital gas by dawn.

Summer kills can also affect trout and cisco in deep, unproductive lakes because the fish require cold and well-oxygenated water, DNR says.

Officials say fish kills can be reduced by keeping many nutrients out of the water, such as septic fields, fertilized lawns and farm fields, and livestock and waterfowl waste. It would reduce aquatic plant production.

How to help

To report a fish kill, anyone can complete the sick or dead aquatic species form.

If you suspect a fish kill is caused by non-natural causes, please call Michigan's Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706 or your local DNR Customer Service Center.