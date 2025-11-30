Oakland County nonprofit museum seeks support for aircraft maintenance training

A nonprofit aviation museum in New Hudson, Michigan, is seeking donations for Giving Tuesday.

The Warbirds of Glory Air Museum, located at Oakland Southwest Airport, provides aviation maintenance training to young women and men looking to work in the aircraft or aerospace industries.

Students learn how to use automated computer-aided design software, run computer numerical control machines and sheet metal manufacturing equipment, all while working to restore a World War II-era B-25 bomber named the Sandbar Mitchell.

A piece of an aircraft is displayed at the Warbirds of Glory Air Museum, located at the Oakland Southwest Airport in New Hudson, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The training comes at no cost to the students, and the program has helped many launch their careers in aviation.

Museum Director Patrick Mihalek says that with shop classes being phased out in many high schools, there is a growing need for the kind of training the nonprofit offers.

"I grew up in a time when shop classes was still in our high schools. I ran the bridgeport, I ran the lathe, I did welding, I did all that stuff, and that helped me launch towards my career in aviation," Patrick Mihalek, director of the museum, said. "With a lot of that stuff sadly leaving our schools, this gives these kids an opportunity to get their foot in the door to learn about CNCs, to learn about CAD CAM, learn about aviation maintenance. And all that stuff, in the long run, comes together to give these kids an opportunity to learn the stuff to potentially begin a career in aviation."

