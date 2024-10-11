Voters in Howell, Michigan, will decide on dispensaries this November

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — While other Michigan cities have already had dispensaries for years, Howell is one of the few cities that still lacks one within its city limits.

That could change if voters approve a proposal in November; however, responses to the proposal have been mixed.

"I think it's just fine there's a lot of people who can have a lot of benefits from it. I don't think it's as addictive as they once said, and it's just a lot better for people who have a great need," said resident Gary Cambbell.

"I think we can get marijuana many places and that we don't need to have a dispensary here in Howell," said resident Kathy Langhorst.

Over the last year, a local group called the Open Stores in Howell Committee has pushed to get the proposal on the ballot. The group won a court case back in September.

The proposal asks voters to decide whether to change the city's charter and establish an application and licensing process for two "adult-use" retail cannabis stores. In recent days, the Livingston County Sheriff posted on Facebook urging residents to vote against the proposal.

"How about this? Why don't you stock up a little when you go elsewhere, and you have that two and a half ounces in your house, so we don't have to have a dispensary in the city of Howell? We do not need pot shops in Livingston County," Livingston County Sheriff Michael Muphy said in a Facebook video on Oct. 1.

Those are feelings echoed by Howell Mayor Bob Ellis, who said this is the third time outside groups have attempted to get marijuana on the ballot in Howell.

"It would kind of change the character of our city if the first thing you see when you come into Howell is marijuana shops," Ellis said.

Ellis tells CBS News Detroit that he's concerned about the health of Howell residents as well.

However, resident Carol Nickles said, "I think marijuana stores are a great idea."

The proposal on marijuana will be listed on the ballot as a proposed city charter amendment.