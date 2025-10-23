Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights closing its youth residential program after 50 years

After 50 years, a youth residential program operated by Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, will close.

For Becky Hermann, who currently serves as senior manager of activities and academic support, the news that the facility's youth program, which housed tween and teen girls, will stop operations before the end of the year came as a shock.

According to Vista Maria, 150 staffers will be laid off.

"There's been a number of times where, like, oh maybe a global pandemic could have taken us out, but we just kept on going, we were the little engine that could," said Hermann.

However, Vista Maria's senior staff announced this week that the organization would be ending the program that housed 11 girls ranging in age from 13 to 18.

"I wasn't in the room, but I can't imagine. I know it wasn't an easy decision," said Hermann.

According to Vista Maria, the closure is a long time coming because of a combination of regulatory, social and systemic factors.

In a statement, Vista Maria wrote:

"Many of these young people would benefit from receiving inpatient psychiatric support that we do not and are not licensed to provide. This decision was made after more than a year of reflection, data review and discussions with our leaders, board and community partners about what is right for the youth and staff who depend on us."

The girls will be relocated to other care facilities, family members where appropriate, or other foster care. Hermann said that it will be a difficult change.

"It's just tough, this is our home, this is our space, like we were called to be here, and so now we have to listen for another calling," she said.

Hermann said she hopes to see her girls go on to great things and that this department is more of a "see you later."

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old was reported missing from Vista Maria after running away. She was located a month later inside a man's home. The man, 62-year-old Kamal Abou Darwiche, was charged with child sexually abusive activity, delivery of marijuana to a minor and harboring a runaway.