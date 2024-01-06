Vigil held for family from Arkansas who died in Michigan home explosion

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Family and friends gathered at Whitmore Lake High School Saturday to remember Hope Bragg who was killed in a house explosion, along with her husband Don, and two of her children, Kenneth and Elizabeth.

"The love this community expressed following last Saturday's tragic event brought us to this point today. We are here not just to remember those who are lost, but to grieve together and to show the Bragg and Pruden family the kind of love and compassion that's at the fabric of this community," a speaker said.

At the vigil, the group held up their cell phone lights to honor those who were killed and the two who were injured.

The owner of the home and Hope's father, Richard Pruden, and the family's youngest child, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg both remain in the hospital in stable condition.

At the vigil, the group also recognized the first responders who worked at the scene and those who continue to assist the family.