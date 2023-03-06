VIDEO: Trooper nearly hits bald eagle with cruiser in northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Video footage shows that a trooper missed hitting a bald eagle after it flew right in front of the police cruiser Sunday morning.

A Cadillac Post Trooper narrowly misses a bald eagle on M-55 in Missaukee County this morning as it flies across the roadway. pic.twitter.com/L7MABqaR9y — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) March 5, 2023

According to state police, the trooper was driving on M-55 in Missaukee County on Sunday, March 5, when the bald eagle flew in front of the vehicle.

The video shows other birds in the middle of the roadway flying away once the cruiser got closer, and then a delayed response from the bald eagle to fly after them, which caused the bird to nearly get hit by the vehicle as it crossed.