Video shows Southwest Michigan tornado damage from view of MSP helicopter

Michigan State Police provided about 3 minutes of video showing aerial scenes from the tornado damage on Friday in Southwest Michigan.

Trooper 6 from the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit has been flying over the area. getting aerial footage to assist authorities in the response and recovery effort. Some of the video shared by the state police was taken on Saturday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also shared photos and a short video clip on Sunday.

Whitmer has since declared a state of emergency for Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties. Three of the people who died as a result of the tornado were killed in Branch County; a fourth died of his injuries in Cass County.

The damage as seen from above indicated a narrow path of the winds. In some cases, part of the roofs of buildings were blown off while the nearest structure appeared to remain intact.

In other cases, buildings were completely blown down and flattened.

On some properties, half the trees had fallen straight down while nearby trees still stood tall.

And in another location, the trees were all on the ground, having fallen in multiple directions.

The National Weather Service bureau in Northern Indiana is investigating the tornadoes that struck in Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties; the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is investigating a tornado that hit in Calhoun County.